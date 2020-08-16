Insider Selling: Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) VP Sells $115,640.50 in Stock

Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) VP Michelle Harrison sold 11,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $115,640.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CENX opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.84. Century Aluminum Co has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $11.33. The company has a market cap of $969.12 million, a PE ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 2.13.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $285.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum Co will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 0.3% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,822,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,254,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the second quarter valued at $4,635,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the second quarter valued at $419,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 3.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 9.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 9,336 shares during the period. 51.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CENX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Century Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

