Insider Buying: Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) Director Purchases $116,400.00 in Stock

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) Director Eric J. Ende purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $116,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $7.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $13.49. The firm has a market cap of $293.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.44 and a beta of 1.35.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $687,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $715,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $5,820,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $437,000. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVDL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Ci Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

