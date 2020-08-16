Vichheka Heang Sells 10,000 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Stock

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) insider Vichheka Heang sold 10,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $122,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,406.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SunPower stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. SunPower Co. has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 567.78 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.92.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.26. Research analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPWR. UBS Group lifted their price target on SunPower from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SunPower in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on SunPower from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in SunPower by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,173,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,016 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in SunPower by 26.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,120,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,899,000 after acquiring an additional 654,196 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower during the first quarter worth approximately $8,219,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SunPower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,564,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SunPower by 16.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 177,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

