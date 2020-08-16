Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MSG Networks Inc. is engaged in production and content development which comprised of sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG+ as well as MSGNetworks.com and MSG GO. MSG Networks Inc., formerly known as Madison Square Garden Company, is based in New York. “

MSGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of MSG Networks from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MSG Networks in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an underperform rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Imperial Capital upped their price target on shares of MSG Networks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MSG Networks from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MSG Networks from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.06.

MSG Networks stock opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.10 million, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.01. MSG Networks has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $18.54.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. MSG Networks had a net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 29.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that MSG Networks will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in MSG Networks by 82.6% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,481,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,914 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MSG Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,368,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 192.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,383,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,767,000 after purchasing an additional 909,750 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of MSG Networks by 276.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 710,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,761,000 after acquiring an additional 521,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of MSG Networks by 655.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 195,840 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MSG Networks

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

