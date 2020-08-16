Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $78.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Middlesex Water Company treats, stores and distributes water for residential, commercial, industrial and fire prevention purposes. “

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Middlesex Water from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Shares of MSEX stock opened at $67.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Middlesex Water has a fifty-two week low of $48.79 and a fifty-two week high of $72.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.01.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $35.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.75%.

In other Middlesex Water news, CFO A Bruce Oconnor sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $165,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total transaction of $53,643.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,268.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,050 shares of company stock valued at $403,828. Insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Middlesex Water by 7.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after buying an additional 17,275 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Middlesex Water by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Middlesex Water by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Middlesex Water by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 43,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

