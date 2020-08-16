WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 232,091 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) by 1,251.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 250,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,091 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHH. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,239,000 after acquiring an additional 57,415 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,295,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,124,000 after buying an additional 291,897 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 12.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John W. Snow bought 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $961,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 105,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,948.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

Shares of NYSE:AHH opened at $10.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $841.41 million, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average is $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 18.35 and a current ratio of 14.47. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $19.43.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.13). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 12.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

