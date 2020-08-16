WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 12,583 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 665.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,583 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 88.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patricia A. Little sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.14, for a total value of $895,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,917,832.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Swift sold 24,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.65, for a total value of $4,468,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,075,035.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,408 shares of company stock worth $9,490,479 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $201.55 on Friday. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 52 week low of $112.22 and a 52 week high of $203.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.02.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.31. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is presently 46.36%.

MKC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.20.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

