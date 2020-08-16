WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $2.74 Million in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 199,395 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,738,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.60% of Dime Community Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DCOM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,777 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 8.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 5.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 12,454 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $459.01 million, a PE ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.98.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $51.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 5th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.85%.

DCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dime Community Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.