ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 2,789 Shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 39.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,290,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,068,000 after acquiring an additional 485,397 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Medpace by 1,187.5% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 393,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,607,000 after purchasing an additional 362,970 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Medpace by 27.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 726,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,334,000 after purchasing an additional 157,308 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medpace during the first quarter valued at $9,218,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter worth $8,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $126.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.18. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $58.72 and a 52 week high of $144.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18 and a beta of 1.32.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.17 million. Medpace had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MEDP shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Medpace from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised Medpace from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medpace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.29.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 21,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.21, for a total transaction of $2,787,934.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,443,156.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 2,455 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $245,868.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,788,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,999,346.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 955,140 shares of company stock worth $112,723,927 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

