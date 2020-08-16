Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,194 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,194 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000. Microsoft comprises about 0.3% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Microsoft to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.23.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,507,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $208.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,580.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.25 and a 1 year high of $217.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

