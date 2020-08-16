ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OLED. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the second quarter valued at about $9,994,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 6.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in Universal Display by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 73,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Universal Display by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 179,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,873,000 after purchasing an additional 27,014 shares in the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Universal Display from $156.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.13.

In related news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total value of $312,068.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 259,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,761,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Mauro Premutico sold 11,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.31, for a total transaction of $2,072,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display stock opened at $187.53 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $105.11 and a one year high of $230.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.01.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.70%. The business had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

