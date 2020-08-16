Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is 10 15 Associates Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

10 15 Associates Inc. lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,392 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 4.0% of 10 15 Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,111,006 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $648,305,000 after purchasing an additional 96,361 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.1% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,471 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Microsoft by 11.2% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 253,889 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,041,000 after buying an additional 25,557 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 3.6% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 274,478 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $43,288,000 after buying an additional 9,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Microsoft to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Summit Insights assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.23.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $208.90 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.25 and a 12 month high of $217.64. The stock has a market cap of $1,580.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

