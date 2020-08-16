West Bancorporation Inc. Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

West Bancorporation Inc. grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,015 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.4% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $447,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 5.9% during the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,248 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 25.3% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after buying an additional 12,507 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 26.1% during the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 2.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 62,371 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,693,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $208.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,580.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.25 and a one year high of $217.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.23.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

