Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,084 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.6% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,111,006 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $648,305,000 after purchasing an additional 96,361 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.1% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,471 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 11.2% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 253,889 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,041,000 after acquiring an additional 25,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.6% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 274,478 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $43,288,000 after acquiring an additional 9,488 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered Microsoft to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.23.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,507,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $208.90 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.25 and a 12 month high of $217.64. The stock has a market cap of $1,580.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

