Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Trimmed by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,866 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.7% of SOL Capital Management CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,684,966 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,213,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,447 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,326,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527,148 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 93,247,848 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,706,128,000 after acquiring an additional 471,612 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,522,802 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,337,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,782,414 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,643,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,657 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $208.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,580.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.69. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.25 and a 12 month high of $217.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Summit Insights started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.23.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

