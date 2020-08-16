Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,310 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LNT. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 180.2% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

LNT opened at $53.77 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $60.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $763.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.76%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.20.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

