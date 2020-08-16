Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Stock Holdings Lowered by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,362 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,576 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $288,941,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 309.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,757,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,221,000 after acquiring an additional 14,936,752 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4,630.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,559,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,835,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420,417 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 16,496.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,663,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629,398 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 360.9% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,659,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

NYSE:RF opened at $11.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.56. Regions Financial Corp has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

