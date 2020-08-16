Mutual Advisors LLC Invests $147,000 in Pimco Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMX. Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter valued at $7,414,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Pimco Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter valued at $1,176,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Pimco Municipal Income Fund III by 34.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 416,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 105,619 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pimco Municipal Income Fund III by 31.1% during the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 442,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 105,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter valued at $606,000.

Get Pimco Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

PMX opened at $11.84 on Friday. Pimco Municipal Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $12.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.33.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.