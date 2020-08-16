Mutual Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 86.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 87,716 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 33,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. 5.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DNP opened at $10.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.13. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $13.22.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

