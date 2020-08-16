Mutual Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 122.6% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 62.7% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 327.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 106.3% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $27.98 on Friday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $30.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.56.

