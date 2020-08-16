Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OMC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,576,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,935,000 after purchasing an additional 348,786 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Omnicom Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,223,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $678,488,000 after purchasing an additional 745,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Omnicom Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,749,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,260,000 after purchasing an additional 284,524 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its position in Omnicom Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 7,848,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,879,000 after purchasing an additional 196,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,855,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,690,000 after purchasing an additional 625,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $54.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.37 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 38.27%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

Several research firms have weighed in on OMC. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.63.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

