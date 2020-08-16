Mutual Advisors LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 108.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 319.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Franco Nevada by 66.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franco Nevada by 39.6% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Franco Nevada in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNV stock opened at $147.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.06 and a 200-day moving average of $129.06. Franco Nevada Corp has a 12-month low of $77.18 and a 12-month high of $166.11. The company has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.63, a P/E/G ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.63.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 8.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

FNV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $171.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Franco Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.42.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

