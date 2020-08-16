Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,297 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,016 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HBI. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 45.4% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HBI opened at $15.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.63.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.62. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.54% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

Several research analysts have commented on HBI shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Hanesbrands from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Cfra cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BofA Securities raised Hanesbrands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.04.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

