DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Position in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 52.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 12.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 15.8% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 226,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,442,000 after acquiring an additional 30,959 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 12.2% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 211,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,265,000 after acquiring an additional 22,946 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Henry J. Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $1,313,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 600,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $41,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,535,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,981,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on MRTX shares. BidaskClub raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $123.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mirati Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $138.75 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $138.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -19.49 and a beta of 1.79.

Mirati Therapeutics Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

