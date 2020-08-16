DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 2,000 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.06% of Itron worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 2,944.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Itron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Itron by 331.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Itron by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Itron alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITRI. Oppenheimer began coverage on Itron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Johnson Rice began coverage on Itron in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Itron from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Itron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.13.

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $66.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.85. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $88.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. Itron had a positive return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $70,070.00. Also, SVP Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $107,277.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,840 shares of company stock worth $265,247 in the last quarter. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.