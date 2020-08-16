Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,487 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $882,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,556 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $395,178,000 after buying an additional 890,763 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 457.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 600,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,378,000 after buying an additional 493,100 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 865,168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,773,000 after buying an additional 365,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 600,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,285,000 after buying an additional 260,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software stock opened at $303.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 100.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.48. Paycom Software Inc has a 12-month low of $163.42 and a 12-month high of $342.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.18.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $181.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.60 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 30.80%. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.51, for a total transaction of $256,059.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.27, for a total transaction of $3,042,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 446,542 shares of company stock worth $120,508,772. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAYC. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $262.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $314.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.94.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.