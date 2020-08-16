DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 14,790 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,219 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 14,790 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,928 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 96,661 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 33,630 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $639,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $20.04 on Friday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $22.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $332.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.59 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 19.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, CSFB cut Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.76.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

