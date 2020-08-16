DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 1,750 Shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Proofpoint by 0.3% in the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 672 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.68.

Shares of PFPT stock opened at $106.80 on Friday. Proofpoint Inc has a 52-week low of $83.81 and a 52-week high of $133.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.91 and a 200-day moving average of $114.60.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.78. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $258.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Proofpoint Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $198,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,910. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total transaction of $1,132,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,493,677.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,148,997. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.