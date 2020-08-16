DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 58,996 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 4,293.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 58,996 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Gentex in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Gentex by 174.7% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gentex in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Gentex by 2,267.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Gentex by 342.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on GNTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Shares of GNTX opened at $27.60 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $31.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $229.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

