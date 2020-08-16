Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at $44,000. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 158.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1,534.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at $83,000. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Marc Grandisson bought 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.37 per share, for a total transaction of $619,695.00. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACGL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $32.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.21. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.30. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

