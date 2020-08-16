DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,928 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $667,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.3% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 24.1% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,000,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,843,000 after purchasing an additional 581,848 shares during the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $20.96 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $31.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.70.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

