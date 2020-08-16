Arizona State Retirement System Buys 591 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron by 218.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron by 2,286.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

TXT stock opened at $38.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.67. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $52.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.78.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TXT shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Textron from $51.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Vertical Research upgraded Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Textron has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.45.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

