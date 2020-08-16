WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $2.58 Million Position in Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 90,175 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.49% of Viking Therapeutics worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,783,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 115.5% during the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 450,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 241,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 112.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 194,420 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 46.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 380,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 120,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 120,664 shares during the last quarter. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VKTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

VKTX opened at $7.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $563.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average of $6.42. Viking Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $8.87.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics Inc will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Matthew W. Foehr sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $95,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,250 shares in the company, valued at $192,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

