Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock Holdings Lifted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,718 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,024 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,495 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,284 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 5,226 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on PXD. Argus boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $109.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.68.

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $274,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,470.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Stephanie D. Stewart sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $66,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,943.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,121. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $110.73 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $159.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.75.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.