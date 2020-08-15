II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Sets New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $54.00 and last traded at $48.85, with a volume of 34407 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.03.

The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.41. II-VI had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IIVI. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of II-VI from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of II-VI in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of II-VI from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of II-VI from $31.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.97.

In other II-VI news, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 10,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $502,599.58. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 19,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,256.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $761,685.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 253,049 shares in the company, valued at $13,292,663.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 54,969 shares of company stock worth $2,703,515. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIVI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in II-VI during the second quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in II-VI during the second quarter worth $27,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of II-VI in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of II-VI in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of II-VI in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

About II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI)

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

