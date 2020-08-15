BidaskClub Lowers Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CGNX has been the topic of several other reports. reiterated a sell rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on Cognex in a research note on Monday, May 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cognex from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Cognex from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.40.

Get Cognex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $67.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.32 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cognex has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $68.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.33.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.90 million. Cognex had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognex will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.97%.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $498,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,098. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 6,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total value of $406,244.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,955.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 332,022 shares of company stock worth $22,180,729 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Cognex by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Cognex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Cognex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.