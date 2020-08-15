Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 6.8% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Spence Asset Management boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. China International Capital increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,148.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,344.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,576.81 billion, a PE ratio of 121.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,030.89 and its 200 day moving average is $2,404.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

