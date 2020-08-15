Comerica Bank Acquires 1,893 Shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.07% of Cabot Microelectronics worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 32,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 99.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cabot Microelectronics alerts:

CCMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. CL King raised their price objective on Cabot Microelectronics from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cabot Microelectronics from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Cfra dropped their price target on Cabot Microelectronics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Microelectronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

In related news, VP Colleen Elizabeth Mumford sold 1,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total value of $178,358.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,555 shares in the company, valued at $431,539.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCMP opened at $164.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 12-month low of $85.26 and a 12-month high of $174.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.96 and a beta of 1.27.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $274.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.90 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

Cabot Microelectronics Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.