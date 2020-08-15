Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stock Position in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 7.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in ASGN were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ASGN by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in ASGN by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,087,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,210,000 after purchasing an additional 133,001 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in ASGN by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC raised its stake in ASGN by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ASGN by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edwin A. Sheridan sold 6,909 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total value of $407,976.45. Also, Director Edwin A. Sheridan sold 33,635 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,440,219.25. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,451 shares of company stock valued at $8,419,524. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $72.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.13. ASGN Inc has a one year low of $29.04 and a one year high of $74.78.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $936.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.82 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ASGN Inc will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ASGN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on ASGN from $78.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised ASGN from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ASGN from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ASGN from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions.

