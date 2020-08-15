Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Raised by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 5.6% of Profund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $100,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Spence Asset Management grew its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 262.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,148.02 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,344.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,030.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,404.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,576.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

