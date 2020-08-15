Michael J. Hartnett Sells 6,262 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 6,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.07, for a total value of $908,428.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

RBC Bearings stock opened at $135.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.22. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.63 and a fifty-two week high of $185.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.84.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $156.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.72 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 16.86%. RBC Bearings’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 8.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,566,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,818,000 after acquiring an additional 191,437 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 5.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,869,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,846,000 after acquiring an additional 102,170 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,028,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,050,000 after acquiring an additional 37,008 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 23.9% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 635,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,234,000 after acquiring an additional 122,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,898,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROLL. BidaskClub raised RBC Bearings from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.00.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

