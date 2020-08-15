Arizona State Retirement System Sells 30,416 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,416 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after acquiring an additional 103,160 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $158.66 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $71.33 and a one year high of $171.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.84). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Andrew E. Page sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $101,793.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,008 shares in the company, valued at $990,791.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $107.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.30.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

