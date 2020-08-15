Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58,055 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Xylem by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,296,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,061,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241,395 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at $540,568,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,742,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,286,000 after buying an additional 56,748 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,907,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,226,000 after buying an additional 825,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in Xylem by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,634,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,487,000 after buying an additional 118,335 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 2,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $154,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Xylem from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Xylem from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Xylem from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.64.

NYSE XYL opened at $79.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.46. Xylem Inc has a twelve month low of $54.62 and a twelve month high of $89.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 57.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Research analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.44%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

