Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 45.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,057 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in IDEX during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 25.3% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 174.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in IDEX by 25.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEX news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 500 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total transaction of $77,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,934 shares in the company, valued at $767,237. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,650 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $459,139.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,900 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,200 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.83.

IEX stock opened at $176.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.64 and a 200-day moving average of $155.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $104.56 and a 12 month high of $178.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.06.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. IDEX had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $561.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

