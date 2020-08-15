Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 321,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,633 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 32.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,416,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051,904 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 6.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 7,019,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,311,000 after acquiring an additional 406,304 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 11,327.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,540,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483,519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,340,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,773,000 after acquiring an additional 66,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,337,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after acquiring an additional 61,813 shares in the last quarter.

In other Equitrans Midstream news, CEO Thomas F. Karam bought 45,000 shares of Equitrans Midstream stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $364,950.00.

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $15.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.13.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $340.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.33 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%.

ETRN has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.54.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

