Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,755 Shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBRE. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1,055.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $46.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.09 and a 200 day moving average of $46.92. CBRE Group Inc has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). CBRE Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CBRE Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.14.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 39,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $2,027,609.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 325,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,861,755.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,043,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,776,447.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,696 shares of company stock valued at $3,958,254 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

