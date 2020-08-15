Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.6% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $191.56 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $104.61 and a one year high of $195.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $896.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.18 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.74%.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $133.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.36.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

