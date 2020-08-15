1,221 Shares in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,221 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Insulet by 482.8% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 49.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 869.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the second quarter worth about $91,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PODD shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Insulet from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Insulet in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Insulet from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Insulet from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.44.

In related news, SVP Eric Benjamin sold 14,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $3,131,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total value of $1,007,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PODD stock opened at $202.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 721.92 and a beta of 0.89. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $233.99.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.41 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

