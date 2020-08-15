Profund Advisors LLC Takes $247,000 Position in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 3,736.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 68,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 66,502 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at $320,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,358,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global stock opened at $29.52 on Friday. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.73.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Carrier Global from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, May 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

In other Carrier Global news, CEO David L. Gitlin purchased 57,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,196.60. Also, Director John J. Greisch acquired 35,000 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $621,950.00.

