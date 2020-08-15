Cadence Capital Management LLC Sells 67 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cadence Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Spence Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 262.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,148.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,030.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,404.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1,576.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. China International Capital increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.